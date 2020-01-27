Energy Trading and Risk Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Market
In 2018, the global Energy Trading and Risk Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Energy Trading and Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Trading and Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
OpenLink
FIS
Sapient
Accenture
Trayport
Allegro
ABB
Triple Point
SAP
Amphora
Eka Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Power
Natural Gas
Oil and Products
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Energy Trading and Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Energy Trading and Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
