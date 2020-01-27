Everything You Need To Know About Live Dealer Games 

Fast internet connection and better computers have made it easy for gamblers to enjoy live online casinos games. These include a live dealer and cards, which are streamed onto your computer. In addition, you in-game decisions and bets are controlled using your mouse. Being social games, players can also engage in interactive chats with the dealer. In most cases, they are dealt by very attractive women, and there is also a “playboy” version. In this guide, we will providing you with every piece of information you need to know in order to get the most from live dealer experience.

However, not all games are ideal for live dealer casino action and in this post, we will be covering the games to expect as well as the advantages and disadvantages of playing them with a live dealer. Thereafter, you will find more information about live casino software providers that run live dealer games and how they relate with the casinos. Lastly, you will find a useful checklist of factors to consider before depositing at a live dealer casino.

What live dealer games work best?

Table games that involve fast game flow and simple betting decisions are the best for online live dealer games. Some of the favourite games include baccarat, blackjack, roulette and some poker games too. In this guide, we have covered important things that you can expect from each one.

Blackjack

This is the perfect game for live-dealer action, with fast-paced action and simple decisions most of the time. You will however find this game a bit slower than the games you play against the computer one-on-one. The reason being there are as many as seven players in each game. This helps pay for cost of setup and dealer. The games usually run smoothly, but you can sometimes have a slow connection or one slow player. Unlike bets for computerized tables that start at $1, bets for live dealer blackjack usually start at $5. Again, the reason being the overheads are bigger for the online casino; therefore running small games wouldn’t make financial sense. In order to prevent card counting, decks are often shuffled at half-way.

Baccarat

This is usually a faster version of baccarat. The betting limit is also higher for this game, with the starting point being $5 or even $10. This game works best in a live-dealer environment and is common among online high-rollers and physical casino high rollers. The dealing rules are a bit complicated, but you don’t need to know all the details to have fun when playing this game. You will want to avoid the bad odds of the tie bet to be on the right track.

Roulette

Many players can play one live dealer roulette game, which helps to keep minimum bets down when compared to some games. You will often find the double zero US when being used, which has a slightly higher house edge. One of the best things to do is to look out for improved payouts, which basically make up for this.

Live dealer casino poker

This is generally based on casino Hold’em-a variant on Texas Hold’em and features a turn, flop and river. It is however a player against the house instead of player against many other players. Your main decisions of whether to fold or play will depend on a real flop in this game. Again, you should expect minimum bets of $5.

Live dealer casino: How the casinos and software providers interact

After downloading a new casino, some players often realize that it is exactly the same games and live dealer tables like the one they just left. This is because not the ones who are responsible for organizing the live tables or creating the software. These are provided by software companies who then license the game to casinos. Some of the big names in the industry include PlayTech and MicroGaming, but there are still upcoming developers like BetSoft.

If you would like to try a few different live dealer games, you will want to check out which software provider your online casino is using and ensure that your next choice of online casino is using a different software provider.

Other important factors to consider when looking for a live dealer casino

The games and software might be the most important thing to consider when looking for a live dealer casino, but shouldn’t be the determining factor.

One of the most important things that you will hardly find in the comparison table is the period of time that the online casino has been in service. Aside from that, their reputation for fair handling of issues and fast payouts is very important. It is a good idea to choose a casino that has a track record of at least five years.

Bonuses are also important, and ongoing rewards are even much better. After all, the welcome bonus will be gone soon and promotions and reloads could be keeping you going.