Expansion of Corporate Web Security Market During 2015-2025 to Gain Robust Traction

Any appliance, software or hosted facility that protects corporate workers and the systems from web-based malware, helps avoid data loss and further facilitates the administrations to control the employee behavior on the internet is referred to as corporate web security. The web access continues to be the most predominant method through which malware creeps into the association. Malware includes internet attacks such as viruses, rootkits, adware, spyware, among many others. Majority of these attacks are based around stealing confidential data from the users and organizations. These attacks often lead to productivity loss, business loss and many other complications that the enterprises are facing today. Due to all these reasons, corporate web security is facing stronger demand in the near future. Corporate web security can be deployed as appliance services, cloud services, on-premises or as the hybrid solutions. The market for global corporate web security is expected to be over US$ 1.7 Bn in 2014, and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 3.2 Bn, by 2020.

Corporate Web Security Market: Drivers & Restraints

Internet threats are continuing to grow into more targeted and private. This increasing threat landscape continues to drive the global corporate web security market as web security solutions are a critical requirement for the companies to avoid the costly accountabilities. Other factors driving the market for global corporate web security is the growing usage of mobile devices and the faraway workforces. Nearly all the key competitors are looking to enhance cloud-based solutions and consumers are preferring for a hybrid deployment as a stepping stone to cloud-based solution. Furthermore, increasing recognition of the cloud computing services, and its rising demand for managed security services are playing a significant role in determining the future of the global corporate web security market. The key factor restraining the growth of corporate web security is the price of malware attacks that has been trending up intensely as more attacks happen each year.

Corporate Web Security Market: Segmentation

On the basis of solutions,the global corporate web security market is segmented into:

Appliances services

Cloud-based services

On-premises services

Hybrid solutions

The demand from hybrid solutions is anticipated to be the fastest growing as they are viewed as stepping stone in moving from on-premises to cloud-based deployment. Furthermore, hybrid solutions are more beneficial for the larger organizations with multiple locations. However, most customers still tend to prefer an entirely on-premises or cloud-based deployment.

On the basis of industry verticals, the global corporate web security market is segmented into:

IT and telecommunication

Government public utilities

Healthcare and life sciences

Others (includes retail, manufacturing and transportation)

The demand for corporate web security in IT and telecommunications segment is anticipated to be the largest. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at an accelerated pace during the forecast period as innovation in IT & telecommunication market has enhanced dramatically and is now encompassing a more diverse universe of companies than ever before.

Corporate Web Security Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of region, North America dominates the global corporate web security market. In this region, the majority of corporate web security revenue is generated by large and giant organization. Western Europe and Japan also have considerable revenue share in the global corporate web security market and are anticipated to witness a steady growth over the forecast period. Developing regions of Asia Pacific such as China and India are foreseen to witness a high CAGR, owing to high presence of small and medium businesses, which have started deploying more web security solutions as the overall pricing for basic packages have become more affordable.

Corporate Web Security Market: Key Players

Some of the key participants identified in the global corporate web security market are Barracuda Networks, Inc., Blue Coat Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Clearswift Ltd., McAfee, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Webroot Inc. and Zscaler, Inc.