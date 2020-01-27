Fermented Black Beans Market – Present Growth Prospects and Includes Several Projections

Fermented black beans are the dull-black, wrinkled soft soybeans and that have a tint of gingery taste. Fermented black beans, commonly known as douchi in China, traditionally made from soybeans that have been dried and fermented with pepper and salt. Black beans look somewhat like small raisins and are salty, a bit bitter and sweet in taste. Fermented black beans can be stored, in air tight closed container, can be cold stored for a year. Fermented black beans are widely used for seasoning purposes and are very popular in variety of Chinese dishes, either they are stir-fried, steam cooked, or stewed at low flame. Few of the favourite ones are twice-cooked pork from Sichuan, mapo tofu, steamed pork ribs and seafood of the region such as braised mud marinated with fermented black beans. Some of the restaurants have picked fermented black beans as their special ingredient as black beans gives moist, aromatic, mouth-watering succulent flavour to the pork ribs.

Global Fermented Black Beans Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global fermented black beans market is estimated to be primarily driven by the Asia-Pacific (APEJ) region, where China is the major consumer black beans in their pork preparation since it has been one among the oldest known soy food of china and now being used all across the globe in one or the other form or preparations. Fermented black beans, commonly known as douchi in China mainly in the form of soy sauce, soybean paste or in the form of marinated mud form of fermented black beans to give it a distinct succulent black bean flavour to the entire dish.

Global Fermented Black Beans Market: Region wise Outlook

The global fermented black beans market is divided into seven regions, namely Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Japan, Western Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the major consumer of black beans followed by U.S. in North America being second-largest region where it has been extensively used in different form of soybean derivatives in various pork preparations and has other applications as well making it largest producer and exporter of Black beans. There has been a significant rise in the export volume of the fermented black beans out of the United States as well, the U.S. total export share in the fermented black bean market has experienced a drastic downfall in the same period making it quite difficult to counter back that loss in market. This has shown some positive growth effect on other black bean producing markets particularly Latin American regions such as Brazil and Argentina also In the APEJ region in ASEAN countries such as Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodian cuisines demand has increased significantly making APEJ region one of the growing market for the fermented black bean products.

Global Fermented Black Beans Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global fermented black beans market includes: