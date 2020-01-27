Fingerprint Sensors Market value projected to expand by 2020

A fingerprint sensor captures extract biological features of the finger prints in the form of the live scan and compares it with existing biometric template stored in the database. Fingerprint sensors are used to provide authentication and authorization to the individual. Finger print sensors are most commonly used biometric authentication system for commercial securities. Fingerprints provide reliable, fast and easy access to personal contact details, payment information, mails, location data and other form of encrypted data to authenticated person. Fingerprint sensors are now increasingly used in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets and laptops and are expected to drive future market.

The fingerprint sensors offer many advantages such as – wide acceptance, security, reliability and ease of access. Fingerprint sensors also facilitate easy record keeping and management to attendance portals.

The fingerprint sensors are comparatively less costly as compared to other biometric authentication systems. They are easy to install and train people for using fingerprint sensors. On other hand, fingerprint sensors suffer from some technical problems related to false rejection and conditional physical disability.

Fingerprint Sensor Market Dynamics

The factors that drive the global fingerprint sensor market are – need for easy, simplified and secure user access to data & services and increasing demand for biometric identification and authorization along different areas. The high market growth of consumer devices like smartphone, tablets etc. demand use of fingerprint sensors to maintain privacy and security of data and access. Internet based online and mobile commerce options has further enhanced the demand for fingerprint sensors globally. On the other side, factors such as lack of awareness about security essentials & constraints and complexity of integration of smartphone like devices with fingerprint sensors can restrain the growth of fingerprint sensor market.

There has been increase in demand for fingerprint sensors for security checks in government and corporate organizations. The global fingerprinting market is expected to show significant double-digit growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid implantation of fingerprinting based authentication system across different application areas especially by government.

Tremendous market opportunities are present in the development of less expensive fingerprint sensors for a wide range of applications. There is an increase in adoption of integrated fingerprint sensor based two-way authentication systems or multi-factor authentication systems that can provide highly accurate security and access for the application areas which belong to high-end security requirements. The global fingerprint sensor market is characterised by numerous application areas and low competition.

Fingerprint Sensor Market Segmentation

The global fingerprinting sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, sensor technology, material, application and region. On the basis of type, the global fingerprint sensor market can be segmented into touch sensor, swipe sensor and area sensor. On the basis of sensor technology, the global fingerprint sensor market can be segmented into optical sensor, capacitive sensor, thermal sensor, ultrasonic sensor and others. Capacitive sensors can be further sub segmented into active capacitance and passive capacitance. On the basis of material, the global fingerprint sensor market can be sub segmented into optical prism, piezoelectric material, adhesive, sapphire and others. On the basis of application, the global fingerprint sensor market can be segmented into mobile devices, law enforcement, military & defence, government, banking & finance and others. Mobile device segment can be further sub segmented into smartphones, tablets, smart watches and others. On the basis of region, the global fingerprint sensor market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Easter Europe, Western Europe, Asia pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Japan as a separate region.

Fingerprint Sensor Market: Key Players

Major players of Fingerprint Sensor market are Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEX ASA, Cross Match Holdings, Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, VKANSEE Technology, and Integrated Biometrics, Inc. Countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, China and South Korea have strong market share in global fingerprint sensor market. The market is reporting successive collaborations between mobile device manufacturers and fingerprint sensors manufacturers.