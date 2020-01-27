Fixed Satellite Services Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

Fixed Satellite Services Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Fixed Satellite Services Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

Fixed Satellite Services market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.48% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa.

Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications, Telesat Holdings, SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Thaicom Public Company Ltd, Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd, Telenor Satellite Broadcasting, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), SES S.A,Arabsat, Hispasat, Intelsat S.A.

Mar 2018 – Hispasat launched Hispasat 30W-6 satellite, its twelfth satellite. The launch was aimed to provide greater capacity, better coverage and better services

Sept 2017 – Intelset launched Intelsat 37e satellite. It features enhanced power sharing technology and steerable beams, which bring additional flexibility to meeting regional and application requirements over the life of the satellite

June 2017 – Arabsat launched HS3-IS Satellite. This satellite will be maintaining and expanding DTH and telecom services for the Hellas Sat business reach in Europe, and Middle East & Africa

– Ever Increasing Broadband and DTH Subscription

– Increasing Demand for Corporate Enterprise and Consumer Broadband

– Demand for High Bandwidth in Oil & Gas Sector

