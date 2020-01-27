Food Additives Market Competition and Growth Outlook till 2025

South America Food Additives Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)

The report presents an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the South America Food Additives Market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the Food Additives Market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the South America Food Additives Market: ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND, ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS, BASF, CARGILL, INC., CORBIONPURAC,DD WILLIAMSON & CO INC., DSM, DUPONT- DANISCO, FIRMENICH, GIVAUDAN, INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS AND FRAGRANCE, KAO CORP, KERRY GROUP, NOVOZYMES, PALSGAARD, ROQUETTE, SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES, STEVIA FIRST CORPORATION, TATE & LYLE PLC, and others.

The South America food additive market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period (2018-2023)..

Key Developments

February 2018- Sensient Technologies announced its strategic acquisition of Peru based GlobeNatural Company owned natural color business. The step is perceived as an important component of “seed to shelf” strategy in food colors.

Market Dynamics

A rapidly rising population and greater levels of urbanization have boosted demand for processed food products in the region, thus driving the demand for food additive in South America. Food ingredient manufacturers are looking at developing markets of the region as a new market space and introducing products the consumers are not aware of. Currently, basic infrastructure facilities, such as food processing infrastructure, transportation, cold chain, and unreliable power supplies are growing, which are boosting the food processing and additives market. However, the several complexities are restricting the growth of food additives market in South America.

Market Segmentation

By type, the acidulants segment is still emerging in the region and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9%, during the forecast period. The anti-caking agent segment was valued USD 178.7 million in 2015, and can be further segmented into calcium compounds, sodium compounds, and silicon dioxide.

In the emulsifier segment, the South American food additive market is dominated by Brazil, and Argentina while countries, like Chile, Uruguay, Peru, and Colombia lag behind in development. Brazil accounted for a share of 53% of the overall market revenues and Argentina occupied another 33%, in 2016.

By application in the preservatives segment, beverages segment led the market in the region, followed by meat, poultry & sea food products, and bakery.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a South America and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, Food Additives, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The South America Food Additives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

