Food Hydrocolloids Market Is Thriving Asia-Pacific | ASHLAND, BEHN MEYER, CARGILL INC., CP KELCO, DARLING INGREDIENTS

Asia-Pacific Food Hydrocolloids Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)

The report presents an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the Asia-Pacific Food Hydrocolloids Market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the Food Hydrocolloids Market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Food Hydrocolloids Market: ASHLAND, BEHN MEYER, CARGILL INC., CP KELCO, DARLING INGREDIENTS, INC., DUPONT, HAWKINS WATTS, IBERAGAR, J.F. HYDROCOLLOIDS, KERRY GROUP, PENFORD CORPORATION, ROYAL DSM, TIC GUMS CORPORATION, and others.

Key Developments

February 2018 – TIC Gums is set to introduce the Simplistica line of ingredient systems at Engredea 2018, which will include optimized solutions from TIC Gums and parent company Ingredion, including hydrocolloids, starches, plant proteins, and sweeteners.

March 2017 – DuPont acquired health and nutrition business of FMC in billion dollar food-crop swap.

June 2016 – TIC Gums developed an extensive portfolio of hydrocolloid-based fiber solutions for formulators looking to increase the fiber content of fortified food & beverage.



Market Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific food hydrocolloids market is largely driven by the increased R&D and innovations in hydrocolloids. Consumer preference for natural ingredients and the varied applications of hydrocolloids in the food & beverage industry are some of the reasons for the uptick in demand. The changing consumer demographics in terms of lifestyle changes and growing working population, resulting in consumer demand for convenience and processed food, especially among the emerging nations, is an opportunity for manufacturers to adopt hydrocolloids. However, the market is mainly constrained by the demand and supply imbalances. Seasonal changes cause volatility in raw material pricing, thus raising costs for manufacturers. Despite restrains, the market sees huge potential for growth.

Market Segmentation

The Asia-Pacific food hydrocolloids market is segmented by type into gelatin, xanthan gum, starch, carrageenan, and others. Majority of the hydrocolloids require raw materials to be sourced from seaweed, plants, animals, and microorganisms. Hydrocolloids are used for a wide range of applications, such as bakery, confectionery, meat, poultry, beverage, and dairy and frozen products. Bakery and confectionery dominate the market share for hydrocolloids in Asia-Pacific.

