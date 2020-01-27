Forehead Thermometer Market Future Analysis Report 2019-2025

[Los Angeles,CA- United State]–(satprnews)–1/31/2019:QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Forehead Thermometer market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Braun, Microlife, Radiant, Jinxinbao, Easywell Bio, Dongdixin, AViTA, GEON Corp, Rossmax, Omron, Briggs Healthcare, Tecnimed srl, Exergen Corp, SAMICO, American Diagnostic Corp, Innovo, Vive Health, Oricom, Welch Allyn.

Forehead thermometer is mainly classified into two types: non-contact type, contact type. And non-contact type is the most widely used type which takes up about 87% of the global total in 2016.

The global forehead thermometer average price is in the decline trend, from 11.9 $/unit in 2012 to 10.6 $/unit in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The forehead thermometer sales will reach about 8.9 million units in 2017 from 6 million units in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 8.4%.

The global Forehead Thermometer market is valued at 91 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

China is the largest consumption country of Forehead thermometer in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 28.6% the global market in 2016, followed by USA and Europe (both 17%), and Japan is followed with the share about 6%.

China, Taiwan, Germany and Mexico are now the key producers of forehead thermometers. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. The high quality products are mainly supplied by Taiwan, Italy and Germany producers. Other key factories of forehead thermometer are from Italy, USA, etc.

Braun, Microlife, Radiant, Jinxinbao, Easywell Bio, Dongdixin, AViTA, GEON Corp, Rossmax and Omron are the key producers in the global forehead thermometer market. Top ten took up about 55% of the global market in 2016. Braun, Radiant and Tecnimed srl, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world, and Jinxinbao, Dongdixin are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 16%. Braun, Omron are the global leading brands of forehead thermometer all over the world.

Producers are mainly distributed in China, and most products of the international brands are from Chinese OEM, or the companies have factories in China, such as Microlife, Radiant, etc. At the same time, Microlife is one of the key OEM of Braun in fact.

Access PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/949665/global-forehead-thermometer-market

This report focuses on Forehead Thermometer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Forehead Thermometer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Segment by Type : Non-contact Type, Contact Type.

Key Segment by Application : Hospital, Home Use, Others.

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights @

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d039906162eeb85088ef0c93245788ab,0,1,Global%20Forehead%20Thermometer%20Market%20Analysis%252C%202014-2025

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

Rutuja Karwa

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

China: +86 1082 945 717

Japan: +81 9038 009 273

India: +91 9766 478 224

Emails – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com