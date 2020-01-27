Gable-Top Liquid Cartons Market to Witness Decline in Demand By 2027

The gable-top liquid carton is a packaging distinguished by its special styling. The Gable-Top name came from the fold which is at the top which looks like the gable roof of a house. The gable-top liquid cartons have flexible and are highly recognizable. The gable-top liquid cartons is a packaging distinguished by its special styling and by the high degree of flexibility for packaging. The gable-top liquid cartons prevent the contamination of beverages from the outer environment. Gable-top liquid carton provides all the properties needed for primary packaging such as aseptic, high barrier, lightweight, low contamination, etc. The gable-top liquid cartons are made up of the coated paper and are used to contain a variety of liquid and dry products such as milk, juices, health drinks, sugar, ice-cream, lubricants, and beverages.The gable-top liquid cartons are usually produced in the shape of cuboids, tetrahedrons and also others. The gable-top liquid cartons are used for safe transportation and storage of liquid products. The gable-top liquid cartons are used in various industries like food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The gable top cartons are made up of eco-friendly material that can be easily recycled. These cartons are also used for aseptic packaging which is used for increasing the shelf life of the products.

Gable-Top Liquid Cartons – Market Dynamics:

The market for gable-top liquid cartons is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period 2017-2025. The gable-top liquid cartons market is mostly driven by the food, beverages, paints & lubricants, pet food, and other industries. The factor propelling the growth of the gable-top liquid cartons market includes raising demand for packaged food and beverages with long shelf life, convenient carrying, and safe transportation. The Gable-top liquid cartons market is one of the fast growing segment in liquid carton packaging market. One of prominent factor fueling the gable-top liquid cartons market is the fast moving consumer preference towards packaged food & beverages. The gable-top liquid carton market is growing due to the cost effectiveness of the gable-top liquid cartons when compared to the other rigid packaging solutions.

One of the restraining factors which hinder the growth of the gable-top liquid cartons market is the board used for manufacturing the gable-top liquid carton is recyclable but due to the coating of PE, this requires a separate process to separate the PE from the board first. Another factor hindering the growth of the gable-top liquid cartons market is the consumer preference for plastic packaging.

Gable-Top Liquid Cartons Market – Regional Outlook:

The gable-top liquid cartons market has been segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these regions, North-America and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are expected to be the largest propeller in terms of volume and value because of growing standard of living and increasing of disposable incomes.

Gable-Top Liquid Cartons Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players of the global gable-top liquid cartons market are Parksons Packaging Ltd., Rotopak Llc., Ital Pack Cartons Srl, Om Xpress Print Pack Private Limited, Indevco Paper Containers, Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., Adam Pack S.A., Carton Box Manufacturer and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

