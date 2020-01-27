Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2025 Report – Industry Share, Regional Outlook, Trends & Key Players

This report focuses on the global Algorithmic Trading status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Algorithmic Trading development in United States, Europe and China.

Algorithmic trading is a method of executing a large order (too large to fill all at once) using automated pre-programmed trading instructions accounting for variables such as time, price, and volume to send small slices of the order (child orders) out to the market over time.

Algorithmic Trading are mainly used in investment banks, pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, etc. And investment banks were the most widely used area which took up about 48% of the global total in 2016.

USA is the largest countries of Algorithmic Trading (trading service) in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 40%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Belgium, Canada, Japan, etc. are now the key developers of Algorithmic Trading. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

Top 10 took up more than 50% of the global market in 2016. Virtu Financial, KCG, DRW Trading, Optiver, IMC, Flow Traders, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

In 2017, the global Algorithmic Trading market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Virtu Financial

KCG

DRW Trading

Optiver

Tower Research Capital

Flow Traders

Hudson River Trading

Jump Trading

RSJ Algorithmic Trading

Spot Trading

Sun Trading

Tradebot Systems

IMC

Quantlab Financial

Teza Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Investment Banks

Funds

Personal Investors

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Algorithmic Trading status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Algorithmic Trading development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Algorithmic Trading are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Investment Banks

1.5.3 Funds

1.5.4 Personal Investors

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Size

2.2 Algorithmic Trading Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Algorithmic Trading Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Algorithmic Trading Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Algorithmic Trading Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in China

7.3 China Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type

7.4 China Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in India

10.3 India Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type

10.4 India Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Virtu Financial

12.1.1 Virtu Financial Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.1.4 Virtu Financial Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Virtu Financial Recent Development

12.2 KCG

12.2.1 KCG Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.2.4 KCG Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 KCG Recent Development

12.3 DRW Trading

12.3.1 DRW Trading Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.3.4 DRW Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 DRW Trading Recent Development

12.4 Optiver

12.4.1 Optiver Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.4.4 Optiver Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Optiver Recent Development

12.5 Tower Research Capital

12.5.1 Tower Research Capital Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.5.4 Tower Research Capital Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Tower Research Capital Recent Development

12.6 Flow Traders

12.6.1 Flow Traders Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.6.4 Flow Traders Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Flow Traders Recent Development

12.7 Hudson River Trading

12.7.1 Hudson River Trading Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.7.4 Hudson River Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Hudson River Trading Recent Development

12.8 Jump Trading

12.8.1 Jump Trading Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.8.4 Jump Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Jump Trading Recent Development

12.9 RSJ Algorithmic Trading

12.9.1 RSJ Algorithmic Trading Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.9.4 RSJ Algorithmic Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 RSJ Algorithmic Trading Recent Development

12.10 Spot Trading

12.10.1 Spot Trading Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction

12.10.4 Spot Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Spot Trading Recent Development

12.11 Sun Trading

12.12 Tradebot Systems

12.13 IMC

12.14 Quantlab Financial

12.15 Teza Technologies

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

