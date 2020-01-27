Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2025 Report – Industry Share, Regional Outlook, Trends & Key Players
This report focuses on the global Algorithmic Trading status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Algorithmic Trading development in United States, Europe and China.
Algorithmic trading is a method of executing a large order (too large to fill all at once) using automated pre-programmed trading instructions accounting for variables such as time, price, and volume to send small slices of the order (child orders) out to the market over time.
Algorithmic Trading are mainly used in investment banks, pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, etc. And investment banks were the most widely used area which took up about 48% of the global total in 2016.
USA is the largest countries of Algorithmic Trading (trading service) in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 40%.
USA, Germany, UK, France, Belgium, Canada, Japan, etc. are now the key developers of Algorithmic Trading. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.
Top 10 took up more than 50% of the global market in 2016. Virtu Financial, KCG, DRW Trading, Optiver, IMC, Flow Traders, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.
In 2017, the global Algorithmic Trading market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Virtu Financial
KCG
DRW Trading
Optiver
Tower Research Capital
Flow Traders
Hudson River Trading
Jump Trading
RSJ Algorithmic Trading
Spot Trading
Sun Trading
Tradebot Systems
IMC
Quantlab Financial
Teza Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Investment Banks
Funds
Personal Investors
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Algorithmic Trading status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Algorithmic Trading development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Algorithmic Trading are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Investment Banks
1.5.3 Funds
1.5.4 Personal Investors
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Size
2.2 Algorithmic Trading Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Algorithmic Trading Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Algorithmic Trading Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Algorithmic Trading Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in China
7.3 China Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type
7.4 China Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in India
10.3 India Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type
10.4 India Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Algorithmic Trading Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Algorithmic Trading Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Virtu Financial
12.1.1 Virtu Financial Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.1.4 Virtu Financial Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Virtu Financial Recent Development
12.2 KCG
12.2.1 KCG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.2.4 KCG Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 KCG Recent Development
12.3 DRW Trading
12.3.1 DRW Trading Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.3.4 DRW Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DRW Trading Recent Development
12.4 Optiver
12.4.1 Optiver Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.4.4 Optiver Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Optiver Recent Development
12.5 Tower Research Capital
12.5.1 Tower Research Capital Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.5.4 Tower Research Capital Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tower Research Capital Recent Development
12.6 Flow Traders
12.6.1 Flow Traders Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.6.4 Flow Traders Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Flow Traders Recent Development
12.7 Hudson River Trading
12.7.1 Hudson River Trading Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.7.4 Hudson River Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Hudson River Trading Recent Development
12.8 Jump Trading
12.8.1 Jump Trading Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.8.4 Jump Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Jump Trading Recent Development
12.9 RSJ Algorithmic Trading
12.9.1 RSJ Algorithmic Trading Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.9.4 RSJ Algorithmic Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 RSJ Algorithmic Trading Recent Development
12.10 Spot Trading
12.10.1 Spot Trading Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Algorithmic Trading Introduction
12.10.4 Spot Trading Revenue in Algorithmic Trading Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Spot Trading Recent Development
12.11 Sun Trading
12.12 Tradebot Systems
12.13 IMC
12.14 Quantlab Financial
12.15 Teza Technologies
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
