Global Aluminum Oxide Coated Films Market to Grow Rapidly During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The role of packaging in healthcare, food, beverage, premium cosmetics and few industries is significant for the protection of products from environmental conditions. Various barrier materials such as ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinylidene dene chloride (PVdC) and others are incorporated widely for a barrier against moisture, oxygen, and odor. These high barrier materials cost much higher than the aluminum oxide coated films due to limited availability. Aluminum oxide coated films combines the low cost and high machinability for the production of packaging products, with the barrier properties of aluminum oxide. These factors have driven the aluminum oxide coated films.

The aluminum oxide coated films provides sufficient barrier characteristics to the packaging. Moreover, for the application in premium products which cannot afford even low intensity of contamination, barrier films such as ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) and polyamide (PA) are used as a substrate for barrier coating and results into highly efficient barrier material for packaging applications. Multilayer polyolefin films are used as a substrate for aluminum oxide coated films which results in additional features such as heat sealing, adhesive, high printability and others. The major driving factor of aluminum oxide coated films market is the transparency. Due to the high preference for transparent packaging in food and some other consumer products added to the high barrier property, aluminum oxide coated films are one of the leading material for producing primary packaging products.

Some of the key players in the global aluminum oxide coated films market are 3M Company,Uflex Ltd.,Celplast Metallized Products Limited,Toray Plastics Inc.,Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc.,Innovia Films Limited,DUNMORE Corporation,michelman, inc.,Films Americas LLC

A large number of producers of oxide coating materials are uniformly distributed across the globe serving the demand of packaging film manufacturers. Therefore, the capability of aluminum oxide coated film manufacturers are dependent on the production technology incorporated by the manufacturer. The 3M Company, Innovia Films, Dunmore Corporation and few others are the key players with high production capacity and serving the global market.

