Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market 2018 Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2023

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts.

Arcsoft, Inc. (U.S.), Digimarc Corporation (U.S.), Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal), Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands), Clarifai Inc. (U.S.), DataScouting (Greece), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Vobile, Inc. (U.S.), iPharro Media GmbH (Germany), Viscovery Pte Ltd. (Taiwan), VoiceBace, Inc. (U.S.), Nuance communications (U.S.), Mufin GmBH (Germany), Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (U.K.), ACRCloud (China), Audible Magic Corporation (U.S), Civolution (U.S.), Enswers, Inc. (South Korea), Gracenote, Inc. (U.S.)…

This report focuses on the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Audio

Video

& Image Recognition

Voice & Speech Recognition

Real time Content Analytics

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education& Healthcare

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Defense & Public Safety