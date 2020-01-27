Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Size Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2024

The brake is the most essential safety equipment in a vehicle. Automatic or autonomous emergency braking system helps to improve safety of vehicles by improving the vehicle’s braking power. In terms of product life cycle this braking technology is in its introduction stage and moving towards the growth stage.

By technology the AEB market is segmented into forward collision warning, dynamic brake support and crash imminent braking. Forward collision warning (FCW) was the first automatic or autonomous emergency braking technology available in the market. This technology provides audio and visual warning to alert the driver if it senses possibility of a collision. It does actually help in braking. Dynamic brake support (DBS) and crash imminent braking are current emergency braking technologies. Like FCW, dynamic brake support technology provides audio and visual warning to alert the driver if it senses a collision. The driver brakes but the braking force is not sufficient to prevent the collision then dynamic brake support system provides additional braking force along with driver’s own braking force to mitigate or prevent collision. Similar to FCW and DBS, crash imminent braking also provides audio and visual warning to alert the driver if it senses collision with nearby vehicles. If the driver does not apply brakes at all to prevent the collision, crash imminent braking provides full braking force automatically to mitigate or prevent collision. The market size for automatic or autonomous emergency braking is provided in terms of revenue which is in US$ million and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is forecasted for the period of 2017 till 2025.

The report provides analysis of different drivers that are impacting the global automatic or autonomous emergency braking market along with restrains and opportunities as per the scope of the report. For each segment (such as technology and vehicle type) market analysis is provided. Additionally taking into consideration all the drivers an extensive geographical growth analysis is provided for the forecasted period has been provided in the report.

The major players in the market has been profiled across five broad geographical regions. The profile include business strategies adopted these players in the automatic or autonomous emergency braking market. Further, the report includes market attractiveness analysis of three different emergency braking technologies and insights into the market.

The major players operating in the automatic or autonomous emergency braking market are Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden), Tesla Inc. (the U.S), Ford Motor Company (The U.S), Daimler AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), BMW Group (Germany), Volkswagen Group (Germany), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Company Ltd (Japan) and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. (the U.K).

Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market has been segmented as follows:

Global AEB Market by Technology

Forward Collision Warning

Dynamic Brake Support

Crash Imminent Braking

Global AEB Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global AEB Market by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

