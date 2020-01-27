Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market Standards, Services & Key Advancements 2025

Glazing means installing windows. Automotive glazing means installing windows in a vehicle. Glazing is an important function in manufacturing of vehicles by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Glass is the most common material used in automotive glazing.

Recently plastics more specifically polycarbonates are being used instead of glass in automotive glazing. The main reason for use of polycarbonates instead of glass are due to the material properties of polycarbonates. It is easier shape glazing components made of polycarbonates than glass. Polycarbonates have better thermal stability than glass. It is a well-known fact that fuel efficiency of a vehicle is inversely proportional to its weight. Polycarbonate materials weight substantially less than glass which increases vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce emission. Sunroofs let light inside a vehicle.

The report provides analysis of different drivers that are impacting the global automotive polycarbonate glazing market along with restrains and opportunities as per the scope of the report. For each segment (such as glazing application and vehicle type) market analysis is provided. Additionally taking into consideration all the drivers an extensive geographical growth analysis is provided for the forecasted period has been provided in the report.

Governments across the world especially in developed economies such as the U.S and Europe are making more stringent regulations to improve vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emission. The U.S government in 2011 announced plans to reduce vehicles emission to approx. 55 miles per gallon for cars and light duty trucks by model year 2025. The U.S automotive manufacturers present during the announcement were Volvo, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Kia, Jaguar/ Land Rover, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Chrysler, GM and Ford which represent ~90% of all automobiles sold in the U.S. European Union has also implement laws to control vehicle emissions. Polycarbonates weight less than glass and using polycarbonate material in automotive glazing reduces weight of vehicle and improves fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emission. Thus there is rising demand to use polycarbonates in automotive glazing.

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Competitive Outlook

The report highlights the various competitive strategies adopted by key players to gain market share. Company profiles include company details, market presence by segment and geography, strategic overview, SWOT analysis and historical revenue. The report includes profiles of major polycarbonate or resin manufacturers Teijin Limited (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC, Saudi Arabia), Trinseo S.A. (the U.S), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.(Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC, Japan), Chi Mei Corp. (CMC, Taiwan). Major automotive glazing component manufacturers’ Webasto Group (Germany), KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH (Germany) and freeglass GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Automotive polycarbonate glazing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market by Application

Front Windshield

Side Window

Rear Windshield

Sunroof

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

