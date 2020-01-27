Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size to Reach 19100 million US$ by the end of 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic materials that are used to replace conventional building materials in parts of the building envelope such as the roof, skylights, or facades. They are increasingly being incorporated into the construction of new buildings as a principal or ancillary source of electrical power, although existing buildings may be retrofitted with similar technology. The advantage of integrated photovoltaics over more common non-integrated systems is that the initial cost can be offset by reducing the amount spent on building materials and labor that would normally be used to construct the part of the building that the BIPV modules replace. These advantages make BIPV one of the fastest growing segments of the photovoltaic industry.

First, as for the building integrated photovoltaics industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 33.65% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are First Solar, Sharp and Yingli Solar which occupied close to 22.08% market share in 2015. The First Solar, which has 7.81% market share in 2015, is the leader in the building integrated photovoltaics industry. The manufacturers following First Solar are Sharp and Yingli Solar which respectively has 7.28% and 7.00% market share in 2015.

Second, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 2218.2 MW in 2011 and 4426.1 MW in 2015, with the average growth rate of 18.30%. And the global building integrated photovoltaics develop steadily. In 2021, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 10700.6 MW at the average growth rate of 15.83%.

Third, Europe is the largest production region for building integrated photovoltaics with production market share about 34.09%. North America occupied about 23.35% production share in 2015.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China PV market production growth rate of building integrated photovoltaics is high. The production of building integrated photovoltaics rises up from 271.5 MW in 2011 to 645.2 MW in 2015 with the average growth rate at 23.22%.

Finally, we believe building integrated photovoltaics industry have few connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development of PV industry we tend to believe the future of building integrated photovoltaics will be optimism.

This report focuses on Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : First Solar, Sharp, Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower, Solarcentury, Hanwha Solar, REC Group, Panasonic, Kyocera

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Single Crystal Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon, Thin Film

Key Segment by Application : Residential, Commercial, Others

