Global Carbocisteine Market describes its growth, size, share, Forecast and trends to 2025

Carbocisteine (INN), also called carbocysteine (USAN), is a mucolytic that reduces the viscosity of sputum and so can be used to help relieve the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and bronchiectasis by allowing the sufferer to bring up sputum more easily. Carbocisteine should not be used with antitussives (cough suppressants) or medicines that dry up bronchial secretions.

In the last several years, Global market of Carbocisteine developed steady, with an average growth rate of 5.2%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Carbocisteine is nearly 35 M USD; the actual production is about 1600 MT.

The classification of Carbocisteine includes 98.5% and >98.5%, and the sales proportion of >98.5% in 2016 is about 76.2%.

Carbocisteine is widely used to make drugs, the formal of drugs include Oral Solution, Tablet & Capsule and Other. The most proportion of Carbocisteine formal is Tablet & Capsule and the proportion in 2016 is about 74%.

China is the largest supplier of Carbocisteine, with a revenue market share nearly 46% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of Carbocisteine, enjoying revenue market share nearly 25% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Wuhan Grand Hoyo, Moehs Iberica, Afton Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Carbocisteine market is valued at 44 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 61 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbocisteine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbocisteine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Wuhan Grand Hoyo, Moehs Iberica, Afton Pharma, Jinshi Pharm, Hengkang Pharma, Globe Quimica, Xiangyu Pharmaceutical

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : 0.985, >98.5%

Key Segment by Application : Oral Solution, Tablet & Capsule, Others

