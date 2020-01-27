Global Circuit Breakers Market to reach 22000 Million US$ by the end of 2025

The exclusive research report on the global Circuit Breakers Market, 2018 examines the market in detail along with focusing on significant market dynamics for the key players operating in the market. Global Circuit Breakers industry research report offers granulated yet in-depth analysis of revenue share, market segments, revenue estimates and various regions across the globe.

Circuit breaker is an automatically operated electrical switch designed to protect an electrical circuit from damage caused by overload or short circuit. Its basic function is to detect a fault condition and interrupt current flow. Unlike a fuse, which operates once and then must be replaced, a circuit breaker can be reset (either manually or automatically) to resume normal operation. Circuit breakers are made in varying sizes, from small devices that protect an individual household appliance up to large switchgear designed to protect high voltage circuits feeding an entire city.

The global Circuit Breakers market is valued at 14300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 22000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025.

Key players dominating the global Circuit breaker markets are: General Electric, ABB, Alstom, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Maxwell, Toshiba, Pennsylvania Breaker, Legrand, Schurter Holding, Hager, Fuji Electric, Hyundai, CHINT Electrics, DELIXI, Changshu Switchgear, Shanghai Renmin, Liangxin

Schneider Electric, ABB, and General Electric captured the top three revenue share spots in the Circuit Breakers market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.60 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.45 percent revenue share and General Electric with 8.37 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, low voltage circuit breaker market accounted for over 45% of the overall share in 2014. These are generally used in industrial, commercial and domestic applications. They are rated less than 1000 VAC or 1500 V DC and are primarily used for DC applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the power generation segment was the largest contributor in the circuit breakers market. In 2014 the power generation segment amounted for 26.08% revenue share. There is growth in demand for efficient and smart power generation which is required to address the futuristic demand for electricity.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Circuit Breakers brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

