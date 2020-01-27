Global Demand for Streaming Analytics Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2015-2025

Global Streaming Analytics Market: Overview

Organizations are producing vast volume of data in a myriad of format. Formerly, organizations were engaged in capturing and storing data, then used to extract insights from the data warehouse later. Now a days, organizations have been realizing the benefits of real-time data analytics and started adopting streaming analytics increasingly in their operations. Streaming analytics help organization in generating more revenue by increasing operational efficiency and cutting preventable losses. Streaming Analytics find their applications in real-time marketing and customer engagement, algorithmic trading, real-time patient monitoring system, intelligence and surveillance, supply chain optimization and procurement, oil & gas operations management, IT and network monitoring, real-time call center analysis, vehicle tracking and route monitoring, and other applications.

Global Streaming Analytics Market: Segmentation

Global streaming analytics market is classified into vertical, service, enterprise and region.Vertical wise, the global streaming analytics market is segmented into telecom sector, media & entertainment sector, healthcare sector, public sector, manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, banking, financial services, and insurance (BSFI) and other sector. On the basis of service the global streaming market can be segmented into maintenance service, consulting, and integration service. Enterprise includes small-medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprise. Region wise, global streaming analytics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Streaming Analytics Market: Drivers

Increasing need for advanced solutions to take real time decisions on dynamic business events is accelerating the deployment of streaming analytics in SMEs and large enterprises. In addition, growing adoption of internet of thing (IoT) across vertical is likely to expand demand for data streaming solutions which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of streaming analytics market across globe, during the forecast period.

Global Streaming Analytics Market: Restraints

Data security and privacy concerns, and low return on investment are some of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of streaming analytics market to some extent.

Global Streaming Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape

The global streaming analytics market is expected to witness a considerable growth in CAGR during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025.Key players in the global streaming analytics market focus on introducing new products and services, collaborations and acquisition & mergers in order to enhance customer base and outperform competitors.

Global Streaming Analytics Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global streaming analytics market are IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Vitria Technology Inc., Software AG, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Sqlstream Incorporated etc.