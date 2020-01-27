Global Electronic Medical Records Market 2018-2023 Significant Effect on Market Growth Rate and Revenue

Electronic Medical Records market report analyses the various aspects and trends in forthcoming years and key factors behind the growth and demand of this Electronic Medical Records market is analyzed detailed in this report. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the various frameworks such as the growth rate, futuristic cost and revenue, demand and the supply data.

The Global Electronic Medical Records Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.8% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017|| Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Years: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Competitive Analysis:

Electronic Medical Records market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in Electronic Medical Records market are ECLINICALWORKS, MCKESSON, CERNER CORPORATION, ALLSCRIPTS, MEDITECH, GE HEALTHCARE, EPIC, NEXT GEN HEALTHCARE, VITERA, GREENWAY.

Regional Analysis: Electronic Medical Records market report covers each region based on market findings across major countries in the market.

United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa.

Manufacturing cost structure:

Electronic Medical Records Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rising Need for Integrated Healthcare System

– Government Initiatives Undertaken to Maintain Patient Health Records

– Big-Data Trends in Healthcare Industry

– Technological Advancements in the Field of Data Storage

Restraints

– Interoperability Issues

– Data Privacy Concerns

– High Initial Investment

– Shortage of Trained Staff

Opportunities