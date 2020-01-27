Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Gypsum-Fiber Board, other name paperless drywall or fiber-gypsum board. It is composed of plaster (hemihydrate), fibers and additives with water combination. Which is not only can be used in the area that paper drywall ever used in, but also used in other new fields for its high strength. Such as gypsum-fiber board can be to make furniture replace wood.

The Gypsum-Fiber Board industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Germany has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Fermacell and Knauf, both have perfect products. As to France, the Saint-Gobain has become a global leader. In America, it is USG that leads the technology development.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 47%, followed by Europe with 35%. China’s consumption market marks a slow decrease due to the more stringent domestic environmental policy and the replacement of paper gypsum board products.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, the need of Gypsum-Fiber Board will increase.

The global Gypsum-Fiber Board market is valued at 1750 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gypsum-Fiber Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gypsum-Fiber Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : USG, Saint-Gobain, Fermacell, National Gypsum, Knauf, Georgia-Pacific, Continental BP, Hengshenglong

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Wood Fiber Type, Glass Fiber Type

Key Segment by Application : For Walls, For Roofs, Other

