Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market Insights and Trends to 2025

Hydrophilic coatings are applied on a variety of substrates in order to reduce the coefficient of friction. These coatings can be used for medical as well as non-medical applications. Medical devices such as catheters, guidewires, syringes, needles and intravascular devices are coated with hydrophilic coatings in order to make the surface of these devices lubricious. Hydrophilic coating materials are also used to impart self-cleaning and anti-fogging properties to flat glass for applications in the building, automotive and aerospace industries. Increasing expenditure on better medical & healthcare facilities and growth in the construction industry is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the hydrophilic coatings market during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for hydrophilic coatings at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global hydrophilic coatings market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for hydrophilic coatings during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the hydrophilic coatings market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global hydrophilic coatings market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the hydrophilic coatings market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global hydrophilic coatings market by segmenting it in terms of substrates such as polymers, metals & metal alloys and glass & other ceramics and applications such as automotive, aerospace, medical devices, optical & others ( building etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for hydrophilic coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global hydrophilic coatings market. Key players in the hydrophilic coatings market are Surmodics, Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Hydromer, Inc., AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp., Covalon Technologies Ltd., BioCoat, Inc., and Harland Medical Devices. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global hydrophilic coatings market has been segmented as follows:

Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Substrate Type Analysis

Polymers

Metal & Metal Alloys

Glass & Other Ceramics

Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Application Analysis

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical Devices

Cardiovascular

Urology

Neurology

General surgery

Others (Ophthalmology, gynecology, etc.)

Optical

Others (including Buildings, etc.)

Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

