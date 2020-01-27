Global Innovation Management Platforms Market-Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Innovation Management Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Innovation Management Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
Innovation management is a combination of the management of innovation processes, and change management. It refers both to product, business process, and organizational innovation. Innovation Management Platform is a system that allows the management.
Innovation Management Platforms is primarily split into: Service and Software. And Software are the most widely used type which takes up about 72.54% of the global market in 2016.
North America is the largest sales region of Innovation Management Platforms in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 34.71% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 32.55%.
The rise of cloud computing and social platforms enabled the growth of innovation management software from the earlier software product, and both cloud and social platforms now support much of the innovation management software capabilities.
In 2017, the global Innovation Management Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Qmarkets
Brightidea
Imaginatik
Hype Innovation
Ideascale
Innosabi
Cognistreamer
Crowdicity
Planbox
Spigit
Inno360
Exago
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Sector & Education
Retail & Consumer Goods
IT & Communication Technology
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Innovation Management Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Innovation Management Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Innovation Management Platforms are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Innovation Management Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Services
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Innovation Management Platforms Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Public Sector & Education
1.5.3 Retail & Consumer Goods
1.5.4 IT & Communication Technology
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
1.5.8 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Innovation Management Platforms Market Size
2.2 Innovation Management Platforms Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Innovation Management Platforms Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Innovation Management Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Innovation Management Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Innovation Management Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Innovation Management Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Innovation Management Platforms Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Innovation Management Platforms Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Innovation Management Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Innovation Management Platforms Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Innovation Management Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Innovation Management Platforms Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Innovation Management Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Innovation Management Platforms Key Players in China
7.3 China Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Type
7.4 China Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Innovation Management Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Innovation Management Platforms Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Innovation Management Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Innovation Management Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Innovation Management Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Innovation Management Platforms Key Players in India
10.3 India Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Type
10.4 India Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Innovation Management Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Innovation Management Platforms Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Innovation Management Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Qmarkets
12.1.1 Qmarkets Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.1.4 Qmarkets Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Qmarkets Recent Development
12.2 Brightidea
12.2.1 Brightidea Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.2.4 Brightidea Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Brightidea Recent Development
12.3 Imaginatik
12.3.1 Imaginatik Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.3.4 Imaginatik Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Imaginatik Recent Development
12.4 Hype Innovation
12.4.1 Hype Innovation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.4.4 Hype Innovation Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hype Innovation Recent Development
12.5 Ideascale
12.5.1 Ideascale Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.5.4 Ideascale Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ideascale Recent Development
12.6 Innosabi
12.6.1 Innosabi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.6.4 Innosabi Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Innosabi Recent Development
12.7 Cognistreamer
12.7.1 Cognistreamer Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.7.4 Cognistreamer Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Cognistreamer Recent Development
12.8 Crowdicity
12.8.1 Crowdicity Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.8.4 Crowdicity Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Crowdicity Recent Development
12.9 Planbox
12.9.1 Planbox Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.9.4 Planbox Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Planbox Recent Development
12.10 Spigit
12.10.1 Spigit Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Innovation Management Platforms Introduction
12.10.4 Spigit Revenue in Innovation Management Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Spigit Recent Development
12.11 Inno360
12.12 Exago
12.13 SAP
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
