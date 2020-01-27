Global Methylene Blue Market Size is expected to reach 9 million US$ by the end of 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Methylene blue was originally synthesized in 1876 as an aniline-based dye for the textile industry, but scientists such as Robert Koch and Paul Ehrlich were quick to realize its potential for use in microscopy stains. The observation of selective staining and inactivation of microbial species led to the testing of aniline-based dyes against tropical diseases. Methylene blue was the first such compound to be administered to humans, and was shown to be effective in the treatment of malaria. Methylene blue was also the first synthetic compound ever used as an antiseptic in clinical therapy, and the first antiseptic dye to be used therapeutically.

In 2016, the global Methylene Blue consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.00% of global consumption of Methylene Blue.

Methylene Blue downstream is wide and recently Methylene Blue has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Aquaculture, Pharmaceutical, Biological Staining and others. Globally, the Methylene Blue market is mainly driven by growing demand for Aquaculture and Pharmaceutical. Aquaculture and Pharmaceutical accounts for nearly 62.54% of total downstream consumption of Methylene Blue in global.

Methylene Blue can be mainly divided into 98.5%-99%, >99% and other which 98.5%-99% captures about 84.56% of Methylene Blue market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Methylene Blue.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Methylene Blue consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption value of Methylene Blue is estimated to be 8.29 million USD. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Methylene Blue is still in its early development stage, there is huge development space and market to explore. Investing in this industry is feasible and wise choice.

The global Methylene Blue market is valued at 6 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Methylene Blue volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Methylene Blue market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : BiTe Chemical, Eastman, Macsen Laboratories, Vanshi Chemicals

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : 98.5%-99%, >99%

Key Segment by Application : Aquaculture, Pharmaceutical, Biological Staining, Others

