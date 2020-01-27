Global Obstruction Lighting Market Projected to Reach 386 Million USD by 2024

Obstruction lighting is a kind of lights used to indicate the presence of obstructions. The lighting are usually made of LED lamp or incandescent lamps.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Obstruction Lighting manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Obstruction Lighting Market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players operating in the global market are: Hughey & Phillips, Dialight, TWR Lighting, International Tower Lighting, Flash Technology (SPX), Copper Industries (Eaton), Unimar, Avlite, Excelitas Technologies, Hubbell Industrial, ADB Airfield Solutions, Point Lighting, Farlight, Flight Light.

The Obstruction Lighting industry was 246 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach 386 million USD by 2024, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.26% between 2017 and 2024.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2012-2017 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of the Obstruction Lighting industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2017-2022 market development trends of the Obstruction Lighting industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Obstruction Lighting Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of global Obstruction Lighting industry covering all important parameters.

