Global Pullulan Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Pullulan is produced by fermentation from aureobasidium pullulans. Similarly dextran, xanthan gum, it is an extracellular water-soluble viscous polysaccharide. It is a special kind of microbial polysaccharides discovered by the R. Bauer in 1938. The polysaccharide is made of α-1, 4-glycoside bond connected maltotriose repeating units and was formed linear polysaccharide by α-1, 6-glycosidic bond polymerization. Molecular weight is from 20,000 to 2,000,000, polymerization degree is from 100 to 5,000. (General merchandise molecular weight is around 200,000. About 480 maltotriose made composition).

The pullulan industry is a high monopoly industry. Pullulan is commercialized by Hayashibara in 1976. Due to patent protection and technical monopoly, there are no other industrialized manufacturers in the world until 2000. With the pullulan patent expiration of Hayashibara, China manufacturers started to produce pullulan. The global main players are Hayashibara, Meihua Group, KOPL, Freda and Kangnaxin. Pullulan is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

Pharmaceuticals industry accounted for the largest market with about 40.74% of the global consumption for pullulan in 2018

The global Pullulan market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pullulan volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pullulan market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Hayashibara, KOPL, Meihua Group, Freda, Kangnaxin, Hierand Biotech

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Industries Grade

Key Segment by Application : Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Others

