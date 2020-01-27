Global Refractory Metals Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025: QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Refractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a group, they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium.

Refractory metals are unique. As a group they provide a number of unique characteristics – such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear – making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders and JDC are major players in the global market. Xiamen Tungsten is a global market leader. In 2017, Xiamen Tungste has a market share of 23.65%.With its rich local mineral resources, the world’s leading manufacturers are located in China and South America.

The global Refractory Metals market is valued at 1320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Refractory Metals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refractory Metals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders, CBMM, Codelco, JDC

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Molybdenum Metal, Tungsten Metal, Niobium Metal, Tantalum Metal, Rhenium Metal

Key Segment by Application : Steel Industry, Electronics and Electrical Industry, Carbide Tools and Wear Parts, Aerospace, Others

