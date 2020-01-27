Global Resorcinol Market Segmented by Market Size and Share, Top Key Players, Regions Forecast to 2018-2023

Resorcinol market report covers all the necessary information’s that is currently on demand in the market and make some important proposals for new projects and provides a detailed insight for forecast year.

Resorcinol market report gives historical data on the market with respect to regions, leading countries, market share, size, drivers and challenges. And it helps to identify a growth segment for investment and develop strategies that will be beneficial for future development.

The Resorcinol market report explains the exchange approaches and important regulations that may influence the market globally. And gives detailed information of different segments like production, consumption, revenue, and growth rate of Resorcinol. Global Resorcinol market report also covers the detailed analysis of key manufacturers, size, share, shipment, gross profit, and trends. Which focuses on the geographical market share and revenue during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight:

Resorcinol market report includes the leading companies Aldon Corporation, AminoChem, Atul Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Dynea, Jay Organics, Mitsui Chemicals, Napp Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich, Sumitomo Chemicals . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Key Developments in the Resorcinol Market:

August 2017: Kordsa and Continental jointly developed a sustainable adhesion system which is eco-friendly in order to replace resorcinol and formaldehyde.

Regional Perception:

Resorcinol Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export based on the regional analysis.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia-Pacific, , Germany, UK, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, US , Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA.

Resorcinol Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rise in demand for rubber products in the tire industry

– Growing demand of resorcinol-formaldehyde in rubber industry

– Increase in usage of UV stabilizers

Restraints

– Weak global economy effecting automotive and construction sectors

– Development of Adhesive system which can replace resorcinol and formaldehyde

– Hazardous nature of the product and high disposal costs