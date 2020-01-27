Global Selenium Metal Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Selenium Metal market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Selenium Metal market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The report provides the historical as well as present growth parameters of the global Selenium Metal market. The report features salient and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Selenium Metal market throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the report:

Commercial quantities of selenium are recovered as a byproduct of the electrolytic refining of copper where it accumulates in anode residues. Growth in consumption was driven by the development of new uses, including applications in rubber compounding, steel alloying, and selenium rectifiers. By 1970, selenium in rectifiers had largely been replaced by silicon, but its use as a photoconductor in plain paper copiers had become its leading application. During the 1980’s, the photoconductor application declined (although it was still a large end-use) as more and more copiers using organic photoconductors were produced. In 1996, continuing research showed a positive correlation between selenium supplementation and cancer prevention in humans, but widespread direct application of this important finding would not add significantly to demand owing to the small doses required. In the late 1990’s, the use of selenium (usually with bismuth) as an additive to plumbing brasses to meet no-lead environmental standards became important. The average price for selenium in 2000 was $3.82 per pound.

The report commences with a scope of the global Selenium Metal market that includes the key findings and vital statistics of the market. This market research report also consists of the market value of the major segments of the global Selenium Metal market. QY Research has found a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the global market that helps the readers to better understand the basic information of the Selenium Metal market. It also highlights the exclusions and inclusions that help the client to understand the scope of the Selenium Metal market.

The report consists of key market trends, which are likely to impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. Evaluation of in-depth industry trends is included in the report, along with their product innovations and key market growth.

This report also includes the macro-economic factors, which are likely to influence the growth of the global Selenium Metal market during the forecast period. Along with the factors, the report also analyzes the growth opportunities of the global Selenium Metal market. It sheds light on the trends, restraints, and drivers to understand the growth prospects followed by the key players in the global Selenium Metal market.

Geographical Outlook:

In 2018, the global Selenium Metal market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2014, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of xx%% between 2019 and 2025.

This report provides a detailed information to the clients about the various factors that are impacting on the growth of the regions across North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa), and South America (Brazil and others).

Segment Analysis:

The report provides detailed segments based on product type and applications so that the readers can better understand each segment that influences the Selenium Metal market growth.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

2N

3N

4N

5N

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Metallurgy

Glass Manufacturing

Agriculture

Chemicals and Pigment

Electronics

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Selenium Metal market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Selenium Metal key manufacturers in this market include:

Vital Materials

Umicore

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Yunnan Copper Science & Technology

LS-Nikko Copper

Shinko Chemical

Retorte GmbH

Southern Copper Corp

Jinchuan Group

II-VI Incorporated

Norilsk Nickel

Nippon Rare Metal

5N Plus

KGHM Corporate

Uralelectromed

