Global Soft Drinks Concentrate Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2015-2025

Soft drink is a beverage which contains carbonated water or still water, a sweetening agents and flavoring substances. The sweeteners may be sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, fruit juice or sugar substitutes i.e. artificial or natural sweeteners. Depending on the type of soft drinks it may contain caffeine, coloring agents, stabilizers, preservatives and other ingredients. Soft drink has approximately 80 % water, hence it leads extra transportation charges and occupy excess places in warehouses. To reduce these problems ingredients are further processed to achieve concentrated forms. Soft drink concentrates contains sugar, color, flavors and sometime may have stabilizers, fruit concentrates with minimal water content. Soft drink concentrate market is growing tremendously in the food & beverages sector because of ease of operation and availability in different varieties. With increased trend towards the processed food beverage consumption, soft drink market is expanding at a faster growth rate.

Soft Drinks Concentrate Market: Segmentation

Soft drinks concentrate market is segmented on the basis of applications as carbonated and non-carbonated soft drink concentrate. Further carbonated soft drink concentrate are sub-segmented by flavor as cola and non-cola. Among carbonated soft drink concentrate segment, currently cola concentrate is accounting the largest share as compared to non-cola variant. However, increasing consumer consciousness towards their health is expected to support the growth of non-cola soft drink concentrate as cola contains high amount of caffeine. The non-carbonated concentrates include fruits flavored or with added fruit concentrates. Variants includes apple, mixed fruit or mixed berries, grapes, pineapple, citrus fruit, mango and others. Consumers are becoming more conscious about their health hence demand for healthy and all natural food products is driving the market for non-carbonated soft drink concentrates.

Soft drinks concentrate market is segmented on basis of forms as powder concentrate and liquid concentrate. Powder concentrates has longer shelf life than liquid concentrates. The soft drinks concentrate market is also segmented on the basis of end use applications as food Service, mass merchandise, fountain machine and others (Quick Serving Restaurants (QSR) and private clubs).Among these fountain machines is fastest growing segment as it reduces time for drink preparation and offers ease of operation.

Soft Drinks Concentrate Market: Region-wise Outlook

Soft drinks concentrate market is segmented on the basis of region includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The Soft drinks concentrate market is expected to witness healthy growth rate through 2025 due to the rising demand for ready-to-drink and convenience food preparation from consumer across the globe.

Soft Drinks Concentrate Market: Drivers

The increasing population worldwide has a strong impact on the global food supply. Consumers are looking for nutrition labeling and food quality. The consumer oriented advertisement by multinationals coupled with availability of increased varieties of soft drinks concentrate products across the world is driving the growth of soft drinks concentrate market. Many manufacturing companies are now following good manufacturing practices (GMP) to produce safe products and follows legal legislations for specific products.

Soft Drinks Concentrate Market: Key Players

The key international players operating in soft drinks concentrate market includes Monster Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., the Coca-Cola Company,Cott Corporation, Dohler Group, Kraft Foods, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. and others.