Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2018 : Trends and Growth Factors, Key Companies and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2018 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Storage Area Network (SAN) Market. At first, the report provides the current Storage Area Network (SAN) business situation along with a valid assessment of the Storage Area Network (SAN) business. Storage Area Network (SAN) report is partitioned based on driving Storage Area Network (SAN) players, application and regions. The progressing Storage Area Network (SAN) economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Overview of Storage Area Network (SAN) Market :

A storage area network (SAN) is a dedicated network that connects servers to storage devices such as disk arrays or tape libraries, providing block level access to shared data storage. Unlike direct attached storage (DAS) that attaches storage devices locally to each server and provides file level access, a SAN allows every server to be physically connected to every storage device via SAN switches. In other words, because storage is externalized, it can be functionally distributed across the organization, performance is not impacted by other network traffic, and storage devices can be clustered together for better scalability and manageability.

The research covers the current market size of the Storage Area Network (SAN) market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

IBM, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, Hewlett-Packard Company, NEC, Cisco System, Citrix Systems, Nutanix, DataCore Software, NetApp, Qlogic, Brocade, Siemon…

Get PDF Sample of Report with Your Corporate E-mail @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/13111900

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Storage Area Network (SAN) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid advances in technology. The worldwide market for Storage Area Network (SAN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018.

Major classifications are as follows:

Virtual SAN

Conventional SAN… Major applications are as follows:

IT and Telecommunication

Government Offices and Education

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence