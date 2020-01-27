Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Disclosing Market Latest Trends and Competitive Dynamic by 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016.

In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes <1 μm, Grain Sizes 1-10 μm and Grain Sizes >10 μm. And Grain Sizes 1-10 μm is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 μm reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market is valued at 1570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals Corporation, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co, Plansee (GTP), JXTC, Japan New Metals

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Grain Sizes <1 µm, Grain Sizes 1-10 µm, Grain Sizes >10 µm

Key Segment by Application : Machine Tools & Components, Cutting Tools, Dies & Punches, Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

