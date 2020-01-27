Global Wearable Devices Market by Top Manufacturers – Adidas, Apple, Fitbit, Garmin International, Google, Jawbone, LG España Empresas, Nike, Qualcomm, Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics
Global Wearable Devices Market USD 17.8 Billion in 2016, and are expected to reach USD 64.6 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Market Segmentation: Global Wearable Devices Market
Based on industry:
- Consumer Products
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Others
Based on product type:
- Wristwear
- Eyewear
- Footwear
- Neckwear
- Bodywear
- Others
Based on geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest Of The World
The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Belgium
- Switzerland,
- Turkey
- Japan
- China
- Singapore
- Brazil
- India
- Russia
- South Africa
- many others
Top Key Players:
- Adidas AG
- Apple, Inc.
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Garmin, Ltd.
- Google, Inc.
- Jawbone, Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nike, Inc.
- Pebble Technology Corp.
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.
- Among other vernacular players
