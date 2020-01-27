Global Wearable Devices Market by Top Manufacturers – Adidas, Apple, Fitbit, Garmin International, Google, Jawbone, LG España Empresas, Nike, Qualcomm, Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics

Global Wearable Devices Market USD 17.8 Billion in 2016, and are expected to reach USD 64.6 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Segmentation: Global Wearable Devices Market

Based on industry:

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Based on product type:

Wristwear

Eyewear

Footwear

Neckwear

Bodywear

Others

Based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest Of The World

The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Germany

France

K.

Belgium

Switzerland,

Belgium

Turkey

Japan

China

Singapore

Brazil

India

Russia

South Africa

many others

Top Key Players:

Adidas AG

Apple, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin, Ltd.

Google, Inc.

Jawbone, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Pebble Technology Corp.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.

Among other vernacular players

