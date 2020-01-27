Global Whole Slide Imaging Market By Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application, Forecast To 2023

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Whole Slide Imaging market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Whole Slide Imaging market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Whole Slide Imaging market. Whole Slide Imaging market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Whole Slide Imaging.

The Whole Slide Imaging market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Whole Slide Imaging market covers the top key players like:

Olympus Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Definiens AG, Leica Microsystems Gmbh, Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Nikon Corporation, Visiopharm, 3dhistech, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Indica Labs, Inspirata, Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

January 2018: Inspirata acquired Toronto based Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, Inc. (AIM) to enhance its R&D in artificial intelligence.