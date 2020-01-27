Graft Versus Host Disease GvHD Treatment Market Segments and Key Trends 2016-2026

Graft versus Host disease occurs after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. High dose treatment destroy cancer cells along with that it simultaneously destroys healthy cells. Stem cell and bone marrow transplant treatments are used in reconstructing damaged cells, surrounding cancer tumors. Normally after high dose treatment, patient receives bone marrow from a donor through drip which resumes production of blood cells. Graft versus Host Disease occurs when certain types of white blood cells. This is caused due to the transplanted cells (graft) see recipient’s body (host) as exotic, thus transplanted cells attack the host body.

It is tough to diagnose who might develop GvHD after a transplant. Mild form of GvHD is observed in few cases. While in certain cases GvHD may be fatal. GvHD do not occur when recipient receives their own cells through autologous transplant. Prior to a transplant, cells from possible donors are screened to realize how strictly they match the recipient. Chances of GvHD are reduced, or symptoms will be milder, when the match is close.

There are two forms of GvHD:

Acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD).

Chronic graft versus host disease (cGvHD).

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, graft versus host disease (GvHD) market is driven by increase in number of incidence and prevalence of cancer patients which are treated by chemotherapy treatment. Graft versus host disease (GvHD) global market is also fueled by increase in number of bone marrow transplants been carried around the globe to treat specific types of cancers. Increase in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant will play key role in global market for graft versus host disease (GvHD). However, cost linked with recent clinical trials and authorizations would acts as a major restraint for graft versus host disease (GvHD) global market.

Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment: Segmentation

Global Graft versus host disease (GvHD) marketis segmented into following product type, and region:

Based on product type segment, global Graft versus host disease (GvHD) market is segmented into:

Monoclonal antibodies

mTOR inhibitors

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Thalidomide

Etanercept

Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market: Overview

The global market graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatmentis expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Innovative development of novel technologies, and increase in the number of cancer patients seeking for chemotherapy treatment is expected to drive the growth of graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatmentmarket in the forecast period (2016-2026).

Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global medical graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatment marketis segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. In terms of region Europe holds for the largest market shares in global market graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatmentowing to improvements in medical research, clinical trials, growing geriatric population with cancer indication. Whereas, North America and Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a substantial growth due to large incidence and prevalence of cancer patientswill contribute to the global graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatmentmarket value showing a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, 2016-2026.The market for graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatment in various regions is particularly driven by gradually increasing awareness, rising number of chemotherapies and adoption of advanced technologies in cancer treatment.

Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global players in graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatment global market are Sanofi, Novartis AG, Neovii Biotech GmbH,Merck & Co., Astellas Pharma Inc.,Soligenix, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd and others.