Green Solvent Market to Rear Excessive Growth during 2014 – 2025

Growth Booster of Market 2019:

Expanding concern over VoC to decrease such emission is improving sealant and adhesive formulators, in this manner affecting the development of the green solvent market. Sealant and adhesive industry is demonstrating a vigorous development because of positive application standpoint in product packaging, building & construction, shoe making and wood-working. Green solvent based adhesive are substituting metal welding work for appending trim products and external component, for example, lights, bumper, handles and head guard. They are convenient to use, have great adhesion property and don’t transmit metal welding poisonous gases. It is a cost effective alternative and don’t incite pressure and influence mechanical property of joining parts.

Top Most Key Players:

The leading players in the market are DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, Florida Chemicals, Gevo, LyondellBasell, Myriant Corporation, Vertec Biosolvents Inc, BioAmber, and Cargill.

Market Segmentation:

Green Solvent Market, By Types, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Alcohols

Esters

D-Limonene

Diols & glycols

Green Solvent Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Printing Ink

Industry Outlook:

The Green Solvent Market is predicted to garner lucrative market share by 2025, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Green solvents are extracted from the agricultural sources, for example, sugarcane, corn, lactic acid, soybean oil, refined glycerin, bio succinic acid and others. Eco-friendly nature and low emission of volatile organic compound (VOC) than traditional petroleum based solvent were the prime factors that made manufacturers to switch towards green solvent. Instability in the prices of crude oil, perilous ecological impacts of volatile organic compounds and expanding usage of green solvents in various end use industries, for example, printing inks, paints and coating and comparative others are the key elements driving the development of worldwide green solvents market. Nonetheless, its high cost of production hampers the market development to certain degree.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Market Analysis by Regions

5.Green Solvent Market, By Type

6.Green Solvent Market, By Application

7.Green Solvent Market, By Region

8.Company Profiles

…

