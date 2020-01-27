Healthcare BPO Market to observe high growth by 2025

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Healthcare BPO Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Healthcare sector is facing many challenges; this is due to administrative services, which in turn in hindering the working of the sector. Many companies have come up with solutions of business process outsourcing (BPO) to be used in healthcare to remove the complexities; the solution is also referred to as Healthcare BPO. Healthcare BPO are providing healthcare sector with innovative technologies, deep knowledge about various business processes & sophisticated tools related to analytics. Healthcare BPO service is boosting the financial performance, increasing resource allocation, etc. to the healthcare sector.

Regional Segment Insights:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Top Most Key Players:

The leading players in the market are Charles River Laboratories International Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Accenture, Infosys Limited, Eli Global, Gebbs, Lonza, Genpact, Catalent Inc., IBM, Covance Inc., Parexel, Quintiles, Sutherland, United Health Group and Truven Health.

Market Segmentation:

Healthcare BPO Market, By Payer Service

Claims Management

Provider Management

Product Development

Care Management

Human Resource Management

Operational/Administrative Management

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Healthcare BPO Market, By Product Service

Revenue Cycle Management

Medical Transcription

Medical Billing

Device Monitoring

Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning

Healthcare BPO Market, By Pharmaceutical Service

Clinical Data Management

Manufacturing Outsourcing

Pharmacovigilance Services

Industry Highlights:

Some of the services offered by Healthcare BPO are; Medical Billing & Collection, Medical Records Indexing, Medical Data Entry Services, Medical Claims Processing Services, Revenue Cycle Management Services, etc. Therefore, the Healthcare BPO Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Healthcare BPO Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

5.Healthcare BPO Market, By Payer Service

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Market Share by Payer Service (2014-2018)

5.3.Claims Management

5.4.Provider Management

5.5.Product Development

5.6.Care Management

5.7.Human Resource Management

5.8.Operational/Administrative Management

5.9.Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

6.Healthcare BPO Market, By Product Service

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Market Share by Product Service (2014-2018)

6.3.Revenue Cycle Management

6.4.Medical Transcription

6.5.Medical Billing

6.6.Device Monitoring

6.7.Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning

7.Healthcare BPO Market, By Pharmaceutical Service

7.1.Introduction

7.2.Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Market Share by Pharmaceutical Service (2014-2018)

7.3.Clinical Data Management

7.4.Manufacturing Outsourcing

7.5.Pharmacovigilance Services

8.Healthcare BPO Market, By Region

9.Company Profiles

10.Global Healthcare BPO Market Competition, by Manufacturer

11.Healthcare BPO Market Forecast (2018-2025)

…

