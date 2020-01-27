Helium Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Types, Application, Region (North America, South Africa, Germany, Europe)
Competitive Insight:
Helium market report includes the leading companies Air Liquide, Air Products, Praxair Inc., Gazprom, Linde AG, Gulf Cryo, Iceblick, Iwatani, Nexair, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Qatar Gas, Weil Group Resources, Global gases group, Renergen Limited, MATHESON, Messer group . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.
Key Developments in the Helium Market:
June 2017:Air Liquide signed a contract with three major Chinese fiber optics manufacturers with period of 10 to 15 years
Regional Perception:
Helium Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export based on the regional analysis.
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, , Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Rest of Europe, , United States, Mexico, Canada, Rest of North America, , South America, The Middle-East & Africa, Qatar, Algeria, Poland, Others.
Helium Market Dynamics
– Growing Consumption in the Electronics & Semiconductors Industry
– Growth of Cryogenic Applications in Emerging Countries
– Increasing Use in Healthcare Systems
– Increased Optical Fiber Manufacturing in Asia
– Expensive Extraction Process
– Volatility of price
– Stringent Government Regulations Concerning Helium Use
– Development of Efficient Ways for Storage & Transport for Gases
– Huge Deposit of Natural Gas Found in Tanzania and Saskatchewan
Helium Market Report Covers the Following Points in the TOC:
- Helium market overview, type, applications, and regions.
- Helium market dynamics, drivers, future risk, growth opportunities.
- Market segment covers production, services, buyers and suppliers.
- Helium market report covers five-year forces analysis (2018-2023).
- Helium market recent development trends and upcoming strategies.
- Key manufacturers analysis with market size, status, and growth rate.
- Helium market report covers the threats of new entrants and proposals for new project investment.
