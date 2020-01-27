IBC Liners Market Prediction and Analysis Offered By New Study Throughout 2028

IBC Liners Market Overview

Intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) have the volume capacity more than that of drums and less than that of tanks or transporting containers. For the transportation of liquids, granular products, food items, and some other materials, IBC liners are incorporated to prevent direct contact from the IBC and also to prevent the primary product from contamination. Around one-fourth of the volume of lubricant, transportation takes place in IBCs only. Moreover, almost all the food item transportations in IBCs uses IBC liners. IBC liners are majorly used for transportation of liquids such as pharmaceutical liquids, lubricants, petrochemicals, liquid food items and others. Although, the IBCs can be directly used for liquids without any leakage, the cost of cleaning a re-usable IBC is more than the cost of IBC liners.

IBC Liners Market Key Developments

Application of high barrier materials such as EVOH and Nylon for manufacturing of IBC liners has led to unaffected quality of primary products. Transportation of food items and pharmaceuticals has greatly benefited by barrier IBC liners due to strict government regulations about the quality of such products. Development in the structure of IBC liners has effectively reduced the efforts made to fill and discharge the primary product into the liners. Open top, filling spout, discharge spout and other filling and discharge options are available in IBC liners to enhance the applicability. Several liner fitments such as clips, crown cutters, discharge valves, caps, screw glands and others are used which reduces the possibility of any contamination or leakage.

IBC Liners Market Players

Some of the key players in IBC Liners market are- ILC Dover, LP,Nittel UK Ltd.,Bemis Company, Inc,Sealed Air Corporation,Arena Products, Inc.,Qbig Packaging B.V.,Plascon Group,CDF corporation,CHEP (U.S.A.) Inc.

Some of emerging payers of IBC Liners market are Composite Containers LLC,Peak Packaging Ltd.,Paper Systems Inc.,Freedom Manufacturing LLC.,Stuart Smith, Inc.,Multipac Pty. Ltd.,Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd.,Nier Systems Inc.,Bag Supply Co.,Elway Industries Inc.,Balcon Enterprises, Inc.

The high volume output and rapidly developing manufacturing industry in Asia Pacific region has resulted in a large number of emerging IBC liner manufacturers. This is also supported by the high availability of low-cost machinery and easy availability of most of the raw materials in the region. In North America region, the market share of well-established IBC liner manufacturers is higher while the number of emerging players is much lower.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

