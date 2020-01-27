Impact of Existing and Emerging Neurovascular Stent Retrievers Market Trends 2016-2026

The neurovascular stent retrievers are employed for thrombectomy and restoration of the blood flow in the acute embolic stroke. The neurovascular stent retrievers are particularly recognizes due to their ability to rapidly restore the blood flow and effectively the clots or thrombus from large intracranial arteries. Neurovascular stent retrievers are thus used in the treatment of endovascular stroke. Ischemic stroke is the major cause of disability and death in the world. The systemic thrombolysis with tissue plasminogen activator were used for the effective treatment of stroke however in severe stroke with thromboembolic occlusion, the effectiveness of other treatments were limited. Stent retrievers are introduced recently for the mechanical thrombectomy in the patients with acute embolic stroke.

Neurovascular Stent Retrievers Market: Drivers & Restraints:

The key factors for the promising growth of global neurovascular stent retrievers market are increasing corporate and government funding in research and development field, technological advancements, increasing number of patients undergoing stroke, enhancement in health facilities, rise in healthcare investments, growing requirement for minimally invasive surgery procedures and increasing change in lifestyle related diseases such as obesity which is the major cause of increasing stroke incidences.. The limitations in the growth of global neurovascular stent market are complexities of neurovascular surgeries and requirement of dwell time. The multiple passes of stent are needed in some patients in order to remove clot may result in occurring corresponding disorders. Due to the loss in access to occluded vessel high risk involved in the stent retrieving process.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1409

Neurovascular Stent Retrievers Market: Segmentation

Neurovascular stent retrievers market is classified on the basis of product, material, end users and geography.

Based on product, the global neurovascular stent retrievers market is segmented into the following:

Balloon Expanding Stents

Self-Expanding Stents

Based on material, the global neurovascular stent retrievers market is segmented into following:

Metal Stainless Steel Nitinol

Polymer

Based on end users, the global neurovascular stent retrievers market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Neurovascular Stent Retrievers Market: Overview

With the rapid advancement in technology and increasing number of patients undergoing stroke and government initiative for research and development, the global neurovascular stent retrievers market is expected to expand at healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2026). Based on product type, the neurovascular stent retrievers marketsegmented into, Balloon Expanding Stents and Self-Expanding Stents. The balloon expanding stents are used widely hence they are expected to drive the market of neurovascular stent retrievers.

Neurovascular Stent Retrievers Market: Region-wise outlook

Depending on geographic region, global neurovascular stent retrievers market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market neurovascular stent retrievers followed by Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific owing to increasing ischemic stroke prevalence, advancement in technology and as in maximum stent retrievers are expected to enter market The developing nations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential for growth in the global neurovascular stent retrievers market, due to adoption of new technology and development in healthcare infrastructure.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1409



Neurovascular Stent Retrievers Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global neurovascular stent retrievers market are Nitinol Devices & Components, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic Plc, STI Laser Industries, Ltd., Norman Noble, INC.,Hobbs Medical IN ,Akron Inc. Advent Devices Pvt. Ltd, Meril Life Science Pvt .Ltd. The manufacturers are focusing on investing in research and development in order to bring new and simple technologies to reduce stroke problems.