Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Drive the Global Rigid Packaging Market

Rigid paper containers are paper-based packaging solutions that include boxes, trays, tubes, liquid cartons, and clamshells. Rigid paper containers can be manufactured using either paperboard or containerboard. Rigid paper containers made up of containerboard consist of two grades of board: linerboard and corrugating medium. Rigid paper containers made up of linerboard are used for creating the faces of the corrugated box while the corrugating medium makes up the rippled middle layer known as flutes. Material that is not corrugated, which includes cereal boxes, pharmaceutical cartons, and liquid cartons, among others, falls under the category of paperboard. Rigid paper containers offer easy printability and hence are considered ideal for printing product information as well as branding & marketing information. The rigid paper containers market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period due to the rising importance of visually communicative packaging.

The global rigid paper containers market has been segmented on the basis of board type, product type, and end-use industries. An extensive range of product options are available for rigid paper containers, which offer safe transit and storage along with consumer convenience for product handling. Rigid paper containers are preferred over other rigid packaging formats as they are lightweight, economical, and biodegradable.

The rigid paper containers market has been segmented on the basis of product type as boxes, tubes, trays, clamshells, and liquid cartons. Rigid paper containers are available in a variety of shapes and sizes to cater to different end-use industries, which include food, beverages, chemicals & fertilizers, automotive, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, etc. The rigid paper containers market offers immense growth opportunities to players in the rigid paper containers market owing to the booming retail & e-commerce sectors and an increase in the inclination of consumers toward sustainable packaging.

Consumer inclination toward rigid paper containers can be attributed to the following factors:

Reusability & recyclability: Rigid paper containers are manufactured using wood pulp, which possesses high recyclability. Most rigid paper containers, including corrugated boxes, which are used globally, are made up of recycled pulp. Moreover, rigid paper containers are reusable, which makes them a preferred alternative over other packaging formats for home as well as commercial applications.

Efficient storage alternative: Rigid paper containers, such as folding cartons, are used in homes as well as commercial applications for storing miscellaneous goods. Rigid paper containers are available in different sizes and shapes, which enables consumers to use them for the packaging of different types of products. When not in use, these rigid paper containers can be folded into a flat sheet and stored in very less space.