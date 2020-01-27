Increasing R&D Efforts and Innovation to Propel the Expansion of Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market (2014-2020)

Channel-in-a-box (CiaB) is defined as collapsing the pieces of traditional master control and playout chain such as switchers, graphics, servers, audio, routing and channel branding into a single integrated software application that runs on generic IT-based hardware. Channel-in-a-box technology is the new big thing in master control automation this year but most of the major hardware merchants even those selling it warn that (CiaB) not yet for every buyer. This is mainly due to TV channels differ in sophistication, and complex installations may work best with traditional control room automation.

The global market for Channel-In-A-Box is estimated to grow at CAGR of 28% from 2014 to 2020.North America continues to be the largest market for (CiaB).However, growth is expected to robust in the markets of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) out spacing the growth in North America and becoming the new market leader for (CiaB) globally in the next five years. In terms of revenue the market is expected to generate USD 170 million by 2020.

The market is driven by its latest technology advancement providing benefits to the producers and engineers who need a powerful yet compact outboard unit combining the sonic quality and features. As this technology is new most of the people are not aware about it and moreover the companies are selling (Ciab) with a very high price the market is becoming more competitive which are the major barriers in the growth of the market. But integration is in trend and it’s early to decide the future of (Ciab).

After being inactive for a long period of time for more than a decade, CiaB is finally creating buzz among presenters. With companies such as Grass Valley, Playbox, Snell, Harmonicjumping into venture, this market is expected to grow with high revenues.

