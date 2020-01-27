Industrial Silica Sand Market Is Expected To Reach 12600 Million USD by The End of 2025 – QYResearch

Industrial silica sand is well-rounded, well-sorted, sand consisting of almost pure quartz, or silicon dioxide Industry silica sand is the most commonly used sand which is made by either crushing sandstone or taken from natural occurring locations, such as beaches and river beds. The whole market is growing due to the development of frac sand from 2012 to 2022. The industry’s rapid expansion pace slowed to a crawl in 2015. The industrial silica sand market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the World, to sustain and gain market penetration.

Globally, the Industrial Silica Sand industry market is low concentrated. And some enterprises, like Unimin Corporation, Fairmount Minerals, and U.S. Silica are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Industrial Silica Sand and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 37.41% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Industrial Silica Sand industry because of low cost of raw material and labor. The sales of Industrial Silica Sand are related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Industrial Silica Sand industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Industrial Silica Sand is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Industrial Silica Sand market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Industrial Silica Sand market indicated that China would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 38 percent of global sales coming from this region. Although the market competition of Industrial Silica Sand is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Industrial Silica Sand and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Industrial Silica Sand market is valued at 11400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Industrial Silica Sand volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Silica Sand market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unimin Corporation

Fairmount Minerals

U.S. Silica

Badger Mining Corp

Hi-Crush Partners

Preferred Sands

Premier Silica

Pattison Sand

Sibelco

Minerali Industriali

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Less than 40 mesh

40-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh

Segment by Application

Hydraulic fracturing

Glassmaking

Foundry

