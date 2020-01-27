Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market is projected to Grow Substantially by 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – A nebulizer changes medication from a liquid to a mist so that it can be more easily inhaled into the lungs. Nebulizers are particularly effective in delivering asthma medications to infants and small children and to anyone who has difficulty using an asthma inhaler.

The global average price of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer is in the decreasing trend, from 64.9 USD/Unit in 2012 to 61.0 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer includes Pneumatic Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers and Mesh Nebulizers, and the proportion of Pneumatic Nebulizers in 2016 is about 56%.

Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer is widely used for the treatment of COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma and other respiratory disorders. The most proportion of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer is used to treat Asthma, and the proportion in 2016 is 53%.

North America is the largest supplier of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer, with a production market share nearly 29% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Media, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.

Market competition is not intense. PARI GmbH, Omron, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Philips Respironics, Yuwell, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The global Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer market is valued at 870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : PARI GmbH, Omron, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Philips Respironics, Yuwell, Leyi, Folee, Medel S.p.A, Briggs Healthcare

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Pneumatic Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers

Key Segment by Application : COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Other

