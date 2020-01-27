Innovative Technology Of Frontier Pharma: Alzheimers Disease and Associated Indications – Exceptional Level of First-in-Class Innovation within AD, and Diverse Range of Therapies in Development for Disorders Such as Anxiety and Depression

Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of dementia, is a progressive, neurodegenerative and currently incurable disease characterized by loss of memory and other mental abilities. It has a devastating impact on independence and quality of life, with patients requiring full-time care in the later disease stages. In addition to cognitive impairment, AD is associated with behavioral and psychological changes, which often represent the greatest challenges for patients and caregivers.

The prevalence of AD is escalating rapidly, largely owing to aging populations, as advancing age is the most important epidemiological risk factor for the disease. This will amplify the already substantial societal and economic costs of the disease over the coming years. This has led to high levels of R&D investment over the past two decades, but clinical trial failure rates within the indication are extremely high and treatment options remain limited. There are no disease-modifying therapies for AD, and current approaches can only temporarily slow the worsening of symptoms.

The report focuses on AD alongside four key associated behavioral and psychological indications: anxiety, depression, psychosis and insomnia. These four conditions are highly prevalent in AD and contribute substantially to the disease burden.

Unmet need is extremely high in AD, with behavioral and psychological complications contributing significantly to the disease burden

What are the most important etiological risk factors and pathophysiological processes implicated in AD?

What is the current treatment algorithm?

How common are anxiety, depression, psychosis and insomnia in AD?

The AD pipeline is large and contains a very high proportion of first-in-class product innovation

Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent across AD and its associated indications?

What are the connections, in terms of first-in-class innovation, between AD and its associated indications?

Which first-in-class targets are most promising?

How does the level of first-in-class innovation differ between products in development for anxiety, depression, psychosis and insomnia?

How does first-in-class target diversity differ by stage of development and molecular target class?

The deals landscape is active and dominated by G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR)-targeting products

Which indications attract the highest deal values?

How has deal activity fluctuated over the past decade?

Which first-in-class pipeline products have no prior involvement in licensing or co-development deals?

