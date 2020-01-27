Insightful Forecast on Expansion of Global Gum Arabic Market During 2015-2025

Gum arabic is a natural emulsifier and a stabiliser made from the branches of acacia senegal and acacia seyal trees. Commercial gum farms are most popular in Sudan, Chad and Nigeria. It is an oligopoly market where Sudan accounts for about 80 percent of global gum arabic production. Trade of gum Arabic is one of the vital importance to Sub-Saharan African countries’ economic environment. There is a high demand in North America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe while North America is the largest importer of gum Arabic. In Western Europe France, U.K. and Germany are the major re-exporter of processed gum. Gum Arabic consist of soluble dietary fiber, it also acts as probiotics in food and beverage industry. Gum Arabic has a higher demand in each year owing to wide industrial uses ranging from food industry to painting industry.

