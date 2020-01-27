Insightful Forecast on Expansion of Global Gum Arabic Market During 2015-2025
Gum arabic is a natural emulsifier and a stabiliser made from the branches of acacia senegal and acacia seyal trees. Commercial gum farms are most popular in Sudan, Chad and Nigeria. It is an oligopoly market where Sudan accounts for about 80 percent of global gum arabic production. Trade of gum Arabic is one of the vital importance to Sub-Saharan African countries’ economic environment. There is a high demand in North America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe while North America is the largest importer of gum Arabic. In Western Europe France, U.K. and Germany are the major re-exporter of processed gum. Gum Arabic consist of soluble dietary fiber, it also acts as probiotics in food and beverage industry. Gum Arabic has a higher demand in each year owing to wide industrial uses ranging from food industry to painting industry.
Gum Arabic Market Segmentation:
By types gum arabic market is segmented into senegalia senegal, vachellia seyal. Acacia senegal produces hard gum and acacia seyal produces friable gum. Hard gum is considered as higher quality gum arabic compare to friable gum but currently owing to have wide uses such as credible food additive friable gum market is witnessing increased demand across food industry.
On the basis of function gum arabic market is segmented into thickener, gelling agent, stabilizer and fat replacer. By application gum Arabic is segmented into food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, printing & painting and others which includes cosmetics products, shoe polish products, natural glue and others. Food and beverage segmented can be sub-segmented by its types into bakery & confectionary, beverages and dairy products. On the basis of functionality gum arabic market is segmented into solubility, viscosity, film-forming, emulsifier, fiber, fat substitute and stabilizer.
Geographically gum Arabic market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Some of the countries from Middle East & Africa, where the production of gum Arabic occurs include Sudan, Nigeria, Chad, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Cameroon, Senegal and Mali.
Gum Arabic Market Dynamics:
Food and beverage industrial expansion is driving the global gum Arabic market. Moreover awareness regarding medical uses and other uses with thorough research & developments makes gum Arabic market more comprehensive. Growth across emerging economies is also influencing the gum Arabic market in these regions. However, inconstancy in weather one year to another leads to variance in production and price of gum Arabic which acts as restraining factor for gum Arabic market growth. Opportunity is very high but production has limitation within different countries. Gum Arabic market is lucrative since the global demand for gum arabic is always higher than the production.
Gum Arabic Market Key Players:
In general the gum arabic market chain has four steps includes gum collectors, local agents, wholesaler and then exporter. Some of the key market players identified across the value chain in this market are Nexira, Kerry Group, TIC Gums, Inc., Alland & Robert.