Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Significant Growth During 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Active IPM

AgBiTech

AgriSense-BCS Ltd.

AgrichemBio

Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L.

ATGC Biotech

Atlas Agro

Hercon Environmental Corporation

Russell IPM

SemiosBIO Technologies

Shin-Etsu

Sumi Agro France

Syngenta Bioline Ltd.

Trc, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sex pheromones

Aggregation pheromones

Oviposition deterring pheromones

Alarm pheromones

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Manufacturers

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.