Intelligence Clothes Hangers Market Is Grow At a CAGR of 17.8% during 2019-2025 – QYResearch

Intelligence Clothes Hangers or an Electric clothes hanger is the new choice of drying clothes. Designed with creative and innovative technology, this quality electric product is the reason for low electricity bills, more workable space and efficient drying of clothes and laundry in all seasons. At present, traditional hanger only can dry and hang clothes; intelligence clothes hangers with the function of rainproof and sun shines against does not use much worldwide. The intelligence clothes hangers market is affected by People’s lifestyle, living habits, consumption levels and etc.

Geographically, production area of intelligence clothes hangers is mainly concentrated in Asia, over 90% are produced in mainland China. Asia is also the biggest consumption market, other areas may see slight growth in the forecast period, especially for Middle East and Other European country. However, affected by lifestyle, people in developed western countries would prefer clothes dryers to an intelligence clothes hanger, and many undeveloped countries like Africa and India still cannot afford intelligence clothes hangers. China will keep playing important role in Global intelligence clothes hanger market.

In China, Top 3 manufacturers comprised over 60% market share, L-Best and Hotata are the biggest two players in Intelligence Clothes Hangers market, with about 32.77% and 16.16% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Intelligence Clothes Hangers market include Orlant, Schloeman, Yuechao etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Intelligence Clothes Hangers manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Intelligence Clothes Hangers manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Intelligence Clothes Hangers sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Intelligence Clothes Hangers manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The global Intelligence Clothes Hangers market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Intelligence Clothes Hangers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligence Clothes Hangers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hotata

Hooeasy

Orlant

L-Best

Schloeman

JOMOO

Jeyang

Yuechao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-rod

Double Pole

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

