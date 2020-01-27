IOT MARKET IN SMART FARMING 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Internet of things (IoT) refers to automated networks of computers, devices, and sensors that can process their own data. These Internet-connected systems gather data and communicate with external processes via onboard sensors, impacting businesses in every industry, including agriculture. The development in the technology of telecommunication devices and IoT, with the support of wireless sensors, is providing the growth momentum for the global IoT market in smart farming. The market is primarily growing in developed countries like the US, Japan, the UK and Germany due to limited farmlands and the need for maximum productivity. In developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, and Spain, the market is expected to grow at a linear growth rate. IoT devices are being deployed in farm fields for monitoring the condition of moisture, weather, temperature, growth, and acidity. These devices and sensors are connected to the gateways, and the data is stored in the cloud and shared to the systems. The growth in cloud computing is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The analysts forecast the global IoT market in smart farming to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT market in smart farming for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2457471-global-iot-market-in-smart-farming-2017-2021

The report, Global IoT Market in Smart Farming 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cisco

• IBM

• KaaIoT Technologies

• Oracle

• Trimble

Other prominent vendors

• Virtus Nutrition

• John Deere

• Precision Planting

• Accenture

• AGCO

• Auroras

• CEMA

• DigiReach

• Libelium

• Link Labs

• Mouser Electronics

• Postscapes

• Pycno

• SemiosBio Technologies

• Senix

• Senseye

• Sensolus

• SmartFarming

• Softweb Solutions

• Solution Analysts

• Topcon Positioning Systems

Market driver

• Reduction in cost of sensors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High initial capital cost for IoT integration in smart farming

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Big data in smart farming

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2457471-global-iot-market-in-smart-farming-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Market overview

• Global IoT market in smart farming by water supply management

• Global IoT market in smart farming by precision agriculture

• Global IoT market in smart farming by IPM/C

• Global IoT market in smart farming by other applications

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Market overview

• Global IoT market in smart farming by hardware products

• Global IoT market in smart farming by software products

• Global IoT market in smart farming by services

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Big data in smart farming

• Predictive analytics in smart farming

• Increasing smart farms in developing economies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Cisco

• IBM

• KaaIoT Technologies

• Oracle

• Trimble

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com