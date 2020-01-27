Laminated Steel is a kind of composite material that stick plastic films to cold-rolled steel sheet, it is also a kind of steel deep-processing product. Laminated Steel does not contain harmful substances, the subsequent production process is also very environmentally friendly, and the production cost is lower than the tinplate cost. Global main Laminated Steel manufacturers are Toyo Kohan, NSSMC, Tata steel, JFE, TCC Steel, ORG, Lienchy, ThyssenKrupp Steel., Guangyu, Gerui Group, Metalcolour, Leicong, Arena Metal and others.

Toyo Kohan is the biggest supplier of Laminated Steel. The Laminated Steel production of Toyo Kohan was about 309 K MT in 2016. Asia Pacific is the biggest Sales region, followed by Europe. In 2016, global Laminated Steel Consumption was about 1449 K MT; Japan Laminated Steel Consumption was about 377 K MT, Europe Laminated Steel Consumption was about 288.9MT.

Laminated Steel is mainly used in the Food & Beverages industry, Chemical industry, Consumer Goods and other applications. Food & Beverages is the biggest application, in 2016, Food & Beverages consumed about 716 K MT Laminated steel, and Chemical industry consumed about 585 K MT. Laminated Steel can be mainly divided into two categories based on its producing process: fusion method Laminated Steel and Bonding agent Laminated Steel. Fusion method Laminated Steel is the biggest type.

The future requirements for food safety issues will become increasingly high, and the price of Laminated Steel is very much affected by the price of steel. Laminated Steel will be more and more popular in the market. China’s output of Laminated Steel is very small; the future production and Consumption will have a big upgrade. The global Laminated Steel market is valued at 1630 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Laminated Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laminated Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/949485/global-laminated-steel-development-overview

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toyo Kohan

NSSMC

Tata steel

JFE

TCC Steel

ORG

Lienchy

Guangyu

Gerui Group

Metalcolour

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fusion Method Laminated Steel

Bonding Agent Laminated Steel

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Chemical industry

Consumer Goods

